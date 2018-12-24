A WAR memorial to honour York post office workers who died while serving their country could be moved if the branch on Lendal closes.

The company announced plans to shut the post office and move the service into WHSmith on Coney Street.

But Cllr Johnny Hayes said he has concerns about the proposals. He said: “It’s a very significant and historic building and it would be very sad for the city to lose its post office, which has been there for 130 years.

“Then there’s the fact that there is a war memorial inside the building for all the post office workers who fought. It would be very sad for this to be lost.

“Coney Street is a pedestrian foot street and cars won’t be able to pull up outside. That is a major reason for the move not to go ahead. There are disabled people who park outside. Lorries and vans call at the post office several times a day.

“The proposals are bland and the same for the whole country, but that doesn’t mean they will be suited to York. Maybe York’s post office is viable – is there a business case for closing it or are they just assuming. I think it’s actually a very busy post office.

A consultation launched on the plans says if the move goes ahead, the organisation will find an appropriate place for the war memorial. It says: "We fully recognise the importance and significance of war memorials and, once agreed, the relocation will be handled with great care and sensitivity, including a re-dedication ceremony."

A Post Office spokesman said the company is "not immune to the challenges facing retailers in local high streets". They added: “We do of course recognise that every community is different and there’s no one size fits all approach. Access to our branches is a key priority, and we will be listening to all the feedback we get and carefully considering all the issues raise before we make any decision.

“The plans to move York Post Office will help to keep post offices services available to the community for many years to come."

If the move goes ahead, it is due to take place in May.

Have your say on the plans by visiting postofficeviews.co.uk before the deadline on December 28.