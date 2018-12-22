PLANS to create an immersive Viking theatre in York have been postponed by up to 12 months.

Following the success of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, plans were approved by City of York Council earlier this year to build an Old Norse village, a great hall and a courtyard in the Castle Car Park next month.

The venture was launched by movie set-builder Christian Turford, his brother Liam Turford, a project manager, along with Christian’s wife Natasha, a performer and scriptwriter.

More than 1,000 actors applied for auditions to take part in the production, which was also due to include a Viking village with food and drink stalls, which would be free for the public to visit without theatre tickets.

In a post on the event’s promotional website this week, organisers confirmed the Vikings, The Shield Wall Sagas event had been postponed “due to unforeseen venue complications”, and “with the festive season looming, the time to resolve these issues has now sadly passed”.

Speaking to the Press, Christian said all customers had been contacted “and will be issued full refunds”, while the aim was now to hold the event in early 2020.

He said: “We’ve run out of time to come to a solution before the Christmas break and because of that we have made a decision to postpone it. There hasn’t been a fall out or argument, it’s just down to the fact it’s Christmas, we need to build, get suppliers on board, but we can’t work with the timescales. It’s just unfortunate time of the year and we can’t get sorted, really.

“York has always been a city we’ve loved. The directors have all grown up visiting York and it’s such an amazing city for history and enterprise so it’s something we’re very keen on doing. We’ve looked at other sites around the country, and York is the one for us, we’re passionate about getting it in York, it’s just a shame we can’t do it in 2019. We’re going to press on once Christmas break is over, and try to get things nailed on, early doors.”