"HOWEVER hopeless you're feeling and however much you feel that your family would be better off without you, it's absolutely not the case."

That is the message from the partner of PC Mick Atkinson, a dog handler with North Yorkshire Police who served with the force for 17 years before his death at the age of just 37 in October.

Kellie Taylor had been Mick's partner for about two and a half years. Their daughter, Elizabeth, is now eight months old, and Kellie said Mick treated her sons Max, 12, and Harry, eight, as if they were his own.

PC Atkinson was off work due to knee problems for 18 months prior to his death. He had undergone two operations, and Kellie said he was in constant pain, but keen to get back to work. His dogs - Max and Brody - were reassigned while he was on medical leave, which Kellie said both he and the family found "really distressing".

Kellie said: "He was really upset about that. He used to talk about that a lot. Mick was basically told he needed two new knees but he was too young and he would just have to manage the pain.

"He was struggling to walk any distance, climbing the stairs was hard, even just getting down and changing Elizabeth's nappy on the floor was a real challenge for him, but he was determined he was going to do it."

Kellie said Mick was "the loudest fan at Leeds Rhinos" matches, and enjoyed taking Max and Harry to rugby training, but eventually "had to take a step back".

She said: "He was a big character. He was just somebody who was always smiling, always laughing and loved being around people. He was a real people person.

"The last time he went to training, he just stood on the sidelines quite quietly and came back and said he hadn't been able to join in at all, which wasn't like him at all."

Mick had spoken to Kellie about how difficult he was finding "the work situation", but he had loved spending Elizabeth's first six months with her.

She said: "He knew he was lucky to get to spend more time than most dads with a newborn. We spent six months together bringing Elizabeth up and looking after the boys, taking them to school, doing drop-offs - all the things dads do, and some dads miss out on. But the work issue was always there and he was desperate to get it resolved."

Kellie said Mick had become frustrated because he did not know whether he would be able to return to frontline duty, and had spoken to his GP and occupational health at North Yorkshire Police.

She said: "He was told he was suffering with anxiety because of the situation. He was never diagnosed with depression. Whether he was suffering with that and we were unaware, no-one will know.

"He was doing everything he could. He was waiting to find out whether he would be medically retired or if he would be retained working in an office, which was the thing that upset him the most."

Kellie said she and Mick spent a pleasant day together on the weekend before he was due to start a phased return to work, but hours later, he was found dead. Kellie believes he took his own life, and police have confirmed his death was not being treated as suspicious.

She said: "He appeared to be the Mick we all knew and loved. In the morning he was watching Leeds United on the television and at the same time playing with Elizabeth. He kept calling me 'Kell, come and look at this', and Elizabeth was trying to climb the bottom step for the first time.”

Kellie said she could not describe how hard life was without Mick, but thanked her "amazing support network" of family, friends and Mick's colleagues, who "have been amazing to me and the kids".

She said: "The text messages that say 'just thinking about you', or 'I'm here for you', make a massive difference. We've seen the best in people."

Kellie said she wanted anyone who was feeling low to remember that people want to help them get through difficult times.

She said: "Mick spent his whole life looking after everybody else around him, and if I ever said to him I was worried about him, he said he didn't want that because it was his job to look after everybody else. I think he hated the thought that he would need me or any of his friends or family to look after him. I wish he'd have been in place where he could understand that the pleasure he got from looking after everybody else we would have got that pleasure from looking after him, but he didn't feel that way.

"However hopeless you're feeling and however much you feel that your family would be better off without you, it's absolutely not the case. If Mick could see now the devastation he's left behind, and if he'd been in a place to understand that, he would not have made that choice, because if you talk and if you let other people help you it's only then you can really see into the future, see the impact."

Kellie emphasised that there will always be people who want to help: "It's easy to feel hopeless but you're never a burden.”