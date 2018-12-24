A WOMAN from York was subject to the prank of her life when she fell for one of Michael McIntyre’s escapades.

Margaret Brown, 61, from Sutton on the Forest, will be an unexpected star on Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show that will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Husband David Brown said that the family got involved in the show thanks to his daughter, Lucy Nunnen, 34, who was first approached by several producers at a conference at the 02 Arena London.

Mr Brown, who runs the local property company DKB Associates, said: “They approached Lucy and asked her about whether her mum would be suitable for the prank.

“She was an ideal candidate and then after informing me, Michael and about ten cameraman came round to our house to begin the prank.”

Mr Brown couldn’t disclose what happens in the show however he did hint that it involved the freezer in her house and a restaurant in Manchester.

He said: “When doing a prank of this magnitude it is very hard to keep it a secret, especially to your wife.

“We have been together for 37 years and this is the first time I had to lie to her.

“Margaret had to have emergency life-threatening surgery on her birthday earlier this year so it was great to see her enjoying herself watching Michael McIntyre.

“It was a lovely way to get the festive celebrations underway and it was very difficult to hold it all in when Michael came on stage but all went well on the night. It was an amazing experience and I recommend watching as it is very comical.

“My daughter came up with a good cover story, saying that she had applied for both Michael McIntyre and Strictly Come Dancing tickets.

“A few days later she told us that she had managed to get tickets for the show on the fifth row.

“Of course, we had planned to sit their all along."

Mrs Brown added that the show, which was filmed two weeks ago, was a fantastic night with a host of celebrities involved.

Chris Kamara, Katherine Jenkins and Ben Shephard will all be guest celebrities on the Christmas special.

The couple said that they will be sitting down after their Christmas dinner, to re-watch the show and see the shenanigans unfold again.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show will be on BBC One at 6.45pm.