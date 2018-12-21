TWITTER users are being given an insight into the incidents North Yorkshire Police is having to deal with today on 'Black Eye Friday'.

From midday today (Friday) until 6am on Saturday, North Yorkshire Police’s communications team is tweeting details of every incident reported to the force on the last Friday before Christmas – which is also known as 'Mad Friday’.

Before the ‘tweetathon’, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine said it was expected to be one of the busiest days of the year.

Among the incidents tweeted about already on Friday was a neighbour dispute in York, which “sounds like it is getting out of control,” the force said.

There was an altercation about a parking space in the Harrogate area which “escalated into shouting and threats".

Other incidents included a brick being thrown through the rear window of a property in York and an officer finding a “large amount” of drugs in a property in Scarborough.