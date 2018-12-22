A TEENAGER from Strensall is organising a Christmas lunch for elderly residents in the village who will be alone around the festive period.

Charlotte Nelson, 14, of Riverside Walk, is planning to hold the 'Christmas Together' lunch on December 22 at Strensall village hall with the help of her mum Lynette and numerous volunteers.

The Huntington School pupil delivers The Press in Strensall and during her paper rounds has discovered that some of her customers are living alone and find Christmas a difficult time.

Lynette said: "She asked myself if I would help her to put together a Christmas lunch for elderly people in our village in similar circumstances and so Christmas Together was born.

"I think it is brilliant that a young person is thinking about the elderly and people who are going to be alone.

"I'm very proud of her. It is an amazing thing to do."

The day will consist of transport to the venue, a four-course lunch, festive entertainment and gifts for all.

Charlotte said: "I'm excited that we will be bringing some Christmas cheer and company to others.

"It should be a time to celebrate and get together and some people are not able to do that."

So far, 23 people are on the list to attend the lunch, but Charlotte is hoping it attracts 40 local residents.

As well as Charlotte and Lynette, there will be 18 volunteers of all ages helping out on the day, along with a military chef.

Lynette added: "We have had amazing support from volunteers offering their help on the day as well as charities."

The event has attracted donations from local residents, Strensall Carnival committee and the Spearhead cafe in Strensall, while Kitchen for Everyone York has paid the fee for hiring the village hall.

Meanwhile, the Tesco and Budgens stores in Strensall have donated food and produce.

Charlotte is looking for donations of chocolates, biscuits, wine and sherry that can be used on the day as raffle prizes.

Anyone who can help should email: Christmastogether@hotmail.com

Names of people who wish to attend should be emailed to this address as well.