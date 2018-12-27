POLICE in North Yorkshire used their TASERs more than 200 times in the last year.

Figures released by North Yorkshire Police broke down how often their trained officers used the electronic stun devices in each quarter in the year to June 2018, and showed an increase of almost 39 per cent.

The figures showed TASERs were used a total of 225 times throughout the year, with the highest number of uses recorded in the springtime.

Use of TASER is broken down into five categories:

Drawn - where the weapon is removed from its holster

Aimed - where the weapon is pointed at a suspect

Red-dotted - where the weapon is pointed at a suspect and targets them

Fired - where the weapon is fired

Drive-Stun - where the TASER is pushed into the suspect to stun them.

Overall, officers in North Yorkshire drew their TASERs 57 times in 2017/2018, fired them a total of 47 times, and red-dotted suspects 106 times. TASERs were aimed 14 times and used to drive-stun suspects just once, the new figures showed.

In 2016, TASERs were drawn 32 times, fired 37 times, red-dotted 81 times, aimed 10 times and used to drive-stun a suspect twice - registering on police reports 162 times.