THIEVES broke into a KFC in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said two men broke into the KFC in Starbeck High Street, Harrogate, between 12.50am and 1.10am on Monday, December 17.

A spokesman urged anyone who was in the area at the time or who saw anything suspicious to contact them on 101.

Anyone with information should phone 101, email daniel.fawkes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12180233812.