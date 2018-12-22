A POLICE officer has been given a final written warning over an allegation he spoke to a teenage boy in a threatening manner.

PC Paul Jackson of Humberside Police appeared before a four-day misconduct hearing over an allegation he had spoken to the boy in a manner which was threatening and/or intimidating. The allegation was found proven and to have amounted to gross misconduct.

Allegations against a second officer, PC James Newton, were dismissed by the chair of the hearing.

Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin, head of Professional Standards, said: "In this case, the panel found one of the officer’s actions had amounted to gross misconduct, and the chair determined he should be given a final written warning.

"We had no bearing on the decision reached by the panel and we respect their decision. We will always look to hold any officer or member of staff accountable for their actions."