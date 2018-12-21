A GUN and bottles of petrol were seized during a drugs raid by police.

Humberside Police carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday at an address in Bridlington, where they found a blank-firing gun and ammunition and four bottles filled with petrol.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Sergeant Mick McLaughlin from Humberside Police’s Proactive Unit said: "We always act on the information we are given and on the intelligence we gather to tackle crime of any sort in our force area.

"I am glad we have recovered these items which could have possibly been used to create fear and alarm to an individual or community. This arrest has been made in connection with intelligence we received regarding drugs activity. We now have an opportunity to speak with a man about that. I want to make it very clear and reassure the community that these items have been seized in connection with suspected drugs crimes and have now been taken off the streets."