PUPILS from a primary school in York have teamed up with two Normandy veterans to record a song for Christmas.

Years 4, 5 and 6 of Clifton Green School recorded their very own version of the song All Together Now last week by the The Farm with Normandy Veterans, Ken Cooke, 93 and Sid Metcalfe, 95.

The song, which discusses aspects of World War One including no man's land, was chosen by the school to help bring unity peace and some happiness at Christmas time whilst also marking the centenary anniversary of the war last month.

The community liaison officer for Clifton Green School, John Hattam, said: “The Veterans first came in to the school before Remembrance Sunday, told the children all about D-Day landing and we all sang All Together Now.

"It was a memorable experience for the school.

“We felt like something more could be done to help unite old and young in remembering the war.

“Last Wednesday pupils and the veterans went to Melrose Studio in York to record the song.

“It was such a fun experience that brought together people and we hope that the song will do the same for families in York and around the country.”

Nick Beilby, spokesman for the York Normandy Veterans, said: “For the veterans it was a really special time for them to feel connected with the children.

“As time progresses the war becomes a distant memory so it is important to teach children about the sacrifice made.

“It is important for the veterans to get their story over for young people.

“Sometimes veterans don’t know how they fit into the lives of others but this song clearly illustrates that they mean so much.”

The video involves several images of war and clips of the schools and the veterans recording the songs.

Look North presenter Harry Gration also dropped in at the school to take part in the video and to film a piece for the programme.