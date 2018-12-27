A COUPLE from near York who met as teenagers are toasting their diamond wedding anniversary today.

Sheila and Dennis Hall, of Northfields, Strensall, celebrated the milestone with a Mediterranean cruise in October and are also having a big family get-together at York Golf Club in their village to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

The couple, who have six children, ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, have lived together in Strensall for 57 years.

Sheila, now 82, said: “When we moved in to this house we had no children. We ended up having six but the family before had seven. They were called the Jones’s. I told my husband we’re not keeping up with the Jones’s!”

She added: “The past 60 years have gone very quickly."

They met when they were 16 and got married five years later at Huntington’s All Saints’ Church.

Before she retired, Sheila was a postwoman and worked for more than 30 years for the Post Office.

Dennis, 81, was a paramedic before retiring, then came out of retirement to work as a ‘bank paramedic’, covering special events such as football matches and race days before retiring again.

Both have also worked at Strensall village hall - Sheila as a cleaner for 20 years, Dennis as a caretaker for nine years. They continue to help out at the hall.