A LOCAL homeless charity has received a donation from a supermarket store in York to help them care for the vulnerable this Christmas.

Last Friday Peasholme Charity, December 14, received over 80 presents at the Sainsburys store on Foss bank that will go towards giving presents to several homeless centres throughout the city.

Donations included a selection of toiletries, toys and Christmas dinner essentials that will be delivered to the Peasholme Centre, York Samaritans, Carecent and a selection of other homeless charities in York.

Peasholme Charity has a 30-year history tackling homelessness and social exclusion in the City of York. The organisation works with disadvantaged people, including rough sleepers, to alleviate hardship and help people get back on their feet.

Yvonne Morrissey, Peasholme Charity Manager, said: "A donation of Christmas treats and gifts from Sainsburys will allow the organisation to make a real difference for over 80 individuals and families this year. This amazing donation includes toiletries, toys and Christmas dinner essentials will be delivered to the organisation’s clients over the next two weeks.

“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the Sainsbury’s team donation this Christmas. Their heart-warming gesture will provide practical support to so many homeless people this festive season, and it will also alleviate the financial burden experienced by so many families at this time of year."

Peasholme clients include individuals and families living within the community and are facing financial hardship or other crisis situations, also we are working with rough sleepers; supporting them to access accommodation.

Peasholme Charity has seen an increase in the number of vulnerable people and families in the community needing help to tackle financial hardship, including a six-fold increase in the number of people needing help to manage the impact of Universal Credit on their lives. The organisation meets this need in the community through the provision of community-based advice services, and one-to-one support.

Peter Riggs from Sainsburys said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we were delighted to help Peasholme Charity. We have donated 89 parcels which will help to support those who need it most in our local community this year."