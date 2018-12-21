YORK Brewery and three pubs in York have been saved from closure after the company was bought.

The Black Sheep Brewery has announced the purchase of York Brewery, saving 40 jobs that have been transferred to its business.

Earlier this month, York Brewery announced that it and its parent company, Mitchell’s of Lancaster, had gone into administration.

Black Sheep has acquired the £2.1 million-turnover York Brewery as well as four other pubs in the business as part of the deal, for an undisclosed sum.

The Last Drop Inn, The Tap Room and The Three Legged Mare will all remain open.

However, the Yorkshire Terrier pub is not part of the deal.

The acquisition, which was facilitated by joint administrators, Steven Muncaster and Sarah Bell of Duff & Phelps Ltd, builds on a positive year for Black Sheep, which returned to profit in 2018.

Andy Slee, chairman of The Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We are delighted to have bought York Brewery.

"We have just briefed employers at the Brewery and they all seemed very happy that their jobs have been made secure, with a certainty for the future of the company.

"Paul Theakston has been part of the brewing dynasty in York for six generations, with a clear idea of what the city expects.

"This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy of developing our presence in our Yorkshire heartland and owning pubs.

“Entering administration was worrying for the team at York Brewery, but our deal offers some comfort that its successful brand can be maintained, and the pubs can continue to operate. York Brewery complements our strong brands and by acting quickly we have been able to provide a good outcome for both organisations.”

We're delighted to announce that Black Sheep Brewery has today acquired @YorkBrewery along with @YorkBrewTap @lastdropinn @Mrfoleys @3LMYork



We're looking forward to working with another renowned Yorkshire brewery. Welcome to the flock!



Full statement: https://t.co/BEp3vadQVg pic.twitter.com/veF1bnjqWn

— BlackSheep (@BlackSheepBeer) December 21, 2018 ">http://

We're delighted to announce that Black Sheep Brewery has today acquired @YorkBrewery along with @YorkBrewTap @lastdropinn @Mrfoleys @3LMYork



We're looking forward to working with another renowned Yorkshire brewery. Welcome to the flock!



Full statement: https://t.co/BEp3vadQVg pic.twitter.com/veF1bnjqWn — BlackSheep (@BlackSheepBeer) December 21, 2018

Mr Lee added that the Brewery would remain as 'business as usual' until the New Year when the company would start to discuss changes.

Rob Theakston, managing director, Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Over the last 26 years we have produced some of the UK’s most iconic, award-winning beers, and the purchase of another longstanding brewery will secure the future of another well-respected Yorkshire brand.

“It also starts our journey into retail which was announced at the AGM in September. We are delighted with the acquisition.”

Steven Muncaster, managing director, Duff & Phelps, added: “Despite being a popular destination for both locals and tourists, York Brewery unfortunately continued to face cashflow pressures, ultimately resulting in it being placed into administration. However, we’re delighted to have secured a sale for York Brewery, which is especially pleasing so close to Christmas.”