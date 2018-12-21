STUDENTS and staff at a York secondary school contributed a large number of Christmas gifts for residents at Amarna House in York through the 'Silver Santa' project.

Ben Coleman, director of sixth form at Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick, said: "After being asked to take part, students leapt at the chance to get involved. Year 12 and 13 students contributed many of the gifts, as well as one of our year 9 forms and several staff.

"Many students felt that being able to give something back to an older generation was really important, especially those who may not have as much regular family contact.

"I am very proud of the contributions that our young people have made and this is just one of many charitable events that we have supported this year, and will continue to support. We hope that our gifts and thoughts put a smile on the faces of people this Christmas, and we look forwards to being able to take part again in future years."