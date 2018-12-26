THOUSANDS of meals have been provided to people in need this Christmas thanks to donations from Tesco customers in York.

Customers in the city donated more than 8,000 meals for the food charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust, during the Tesco Food Collection which ran from November 29 until December 1.

Food donated to FareShare has been distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare, thanked Tesco customers for their generosity.

She said: “The food donated at the Tesco Food Collection will make a tremendous difference to the thousands of charities and community groups that FareShare supports. These groups are doing amazing work with some of the most vulnerable people in our community. Thanks to the generosity of Tesco shoppers over the festive season, we have enough long-life food to provide meals to those helping people in need across the UK. We’d like to thank everyone who donated and made this year success.”