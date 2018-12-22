CHILDREN living on a new housing development in an East Yorkshire village have helped give the show home a festive makeover.

As a way of marking the build-up to Christmas, the children living on David Wilson Homes’ Saxon Gate development in Stamford Bridge were invited to design and create their own festive decorations with materials provided by the local housebuilder, such as craft decorations, felt tip pens and glitter.

Their decorations were neatly hung on the Christmas tree inside Saxon Gate’s show home and, as well as this, the children took part in the official lights switch on, spreading festive joy across the development.

Jessica Stone, sales adviser at Saxon Gate, said: “It was great to get the children living at Saxon Gate involved in such a lovely, festive activity. They all did a wonderful job of designing and creating their decorations, which we were delighted to see hung on our Christmas tree."