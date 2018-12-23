A CONSULTATION is underway about whether to use parts of the Stray in Harrogate as the town makes plans to host the UCI Road World Championships next September.

Earlier this year, the council applied for elements of the Stray Act to be temporarily suspended for 26 days to accommodate the cycling event.

The Stray is also being used by the Tour De France and Tour De Yorkshire next year, including the iconic finish line in West Park.

Facilities for visitors and spectators will be required, including catering, a fan park, large screens and viewing areas together with a medal presentation stage.

There may also be a small area for technical and media vehicle parking on the corner of Oatlands Drive and Knaresborough Road.

As part of the legal and parliamentary process, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is now consulting on the application.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, cabinet member with responsibility for sport, said: “The UCI World Road Championships is a significant event and will contribute thousands of pounds to the economy in Pateley Bridge, Ripon, Knaresborough and Harrogate.

“I encourage everyone to take part in this consultation and positively support the application to temporarily ease parts of the Stray Act.

“All eyes of the world will be on the Harrogate district next year and the cycling festival is the opportunity for us to really showcase everything this part of Yorkshire has to offer.”

The consultation is at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/stray2019 and closes on January 17, 2019.