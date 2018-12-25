GENEROUS Press readers have been thanked for helping to save Christmas for hundreds of vulnerable York families.

Hundreds of toys, teddies, dolls, games, books and balls have been donated to our annual Toys & Tins Appeal, which will ensure children staying at a York refuge and in poverty-stricken families all wake up today to presents.

Donations of food have also ensured that people in need have plenty to eat on Christmas Day.

Claudia Kilmartin, women’s support worker at the refuge, run by the charity Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) to support anyone affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence, collected a car load of gifts from The Press headquarters in Walmgate and more from staff backing our appeal at Benenden Health.

She said the refuge was set to be home to about ten women and 13 children over Christmas, and it was important for them all to have gifts today.

“I’d like to thank Press readers for all their donations, which will really make a difference,” she said.

Major Andrew Dunkinson, of the Salvation Army, who has also collected a carload of gifts from The Press, said he wanted to thank all who contributed both to our appeal and the church’s own Christmas appeal.

“We are very grateful to you for your generosity and want to assure you that they will be greatly appreciated by the families we will be helping this Christmas,” he said.

“We have had over 641 children referred to us for help this Christmas, with 223 families needing additional help with food.

“Your gifts will be a great help in meeting this need, so thank you for being part of the appeals.

“We hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

"With thanks again for your thoughtfulness.”