Eleven members of a family-run crime syndicate behind a huge heroin operation in York and Malton have been jailed for more than 100 years.

The head of the gang, Alfred Philip Dear, 43, was given a 21-year sentence and two of his sons Alfred Dear, 26, and Levi Dear, 24, were handed 12 years each at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

The court heard they ran an operation from Outgang Lane caravan site involving couriers, safe houses, heroin stashes and dealers for 10 months, which at its height brought a kilo of heroin to the city and sold it to addicts every two or three weeks.

The father is currently on the run, having skipped bail during his trial earlier this year. All had addresses on the caravan site or James Street caravan site.

More to follow