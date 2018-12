WHAT started off as a community fun run in South Milford two years ago has now turned into a sponsored Santa Dash, raising money for Martin House Hospice.

Last year, Elmet Lions got involved with organising the event, which helped to swell the numbers of those taking part.

Santas young and old will be on the starting line at 11am on Sunday, December 23, at the Royal British Legion Club in the village.

The run will be to The Swan pub in the village and back to the club - about two miles.