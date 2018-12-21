VOLUNTEERS will help the homeless in York this Christmas, and advice has been given to anyone who wants to help support them.

Homeless services offering food and drink will be available everyday from Sunday, December 23, to Tuesday, January 1 (details below), and City of York Council have urged the public to report rough sleepers so they can be found beds or support.

Cllr Jenny Brooks, Executive member for housing and safer communities, said: "Rough sleepers can get a bed by going to The Salvation Army’s early intervention and prevention hub weekdays at 63 Lawrence Street, York YO10 3BU, between 10am and noon. Outside these times, please call 01609 780780 or email edt@northyorks.gov.uk

"Via the hostel, they will be allocated one of the city’s 29 emergency beds through the city’s No Second Night Out scheme. We have enough beds for all the city's rough sleepers, so no-one should have to sleep outside. Five of the new emergency beds have been created at a council hostel and are being supported by volunteers from the YES Below Zero scheme. Rough sleepers’ dogs can also be brought into emergency accommodation."

Volunteers will be offering food to the homeless at the following locations and dates:

Sunday, December 23

Kitchen For Everyone (KEY), Spurriergate Centre, 8am to 10am.

Helping Other People In Need Group (HOPING), Kings Square, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Monday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Carecent, St Saviourgate, 8.30am to 10.45am

Street Cleaver & The Crescent, 8 The Crescent, noon to 4pm

Tuesday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Carecent, St Saviourgate, noon to 2pm

Wednesday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

Carecent, St Saviourgate, 8.30am to 10.45am

KEY, Spurriergate Centre, 5pm to 7pm

Thursday, December 27

Carecent, St Saviourgate, 8.30am to 10.45am

Never Give Up, Michael Le Belfrey, 4pm to 5.30pm

Friday, December 28

Carecent, St Saviourgate, 8.30am to 10.45am

Saturday, December 29

Carecent, St Saviourgate, 8.30am to 10.45am

KEY, (outreach around the city), 9pm to 10.30pm

Sunday, December 30

KEY, Spurriergate Centre, 8am to 10am

HOPING, Kings Square, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Monday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)

Carecent, St Saviourgate, 8.30am to 10.45am

Tuesday, January 1 (New Year's Day)

Carecent, St Saviourgate, 8.30am to 10.45am

KEY, Spurriergate Centre, 6.30pm to 8pm

To alert the council to someone sleeping rough, phone Streetlink on 0300 5000914, or go to york.gov.uk/roughsleeping