EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a Lamborghini.

North Yorkshire Police said the Lamborghini was involved in a crash with a Kia at about 9.30am today on the B6161 at Beckwithshaw, Harrogate.

A man in his thirties has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries, and the road has been closed at Otley Road for further investigation.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.