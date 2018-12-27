THE chairman of Network Rail says major projects over the festive period will mean more reliable services for York passengers - despite short term frustration.

Sir Peter Hendy told The Press that recent train performance in the city and throughout the country had not been good enough, and Network Rail knew this and recognised the part it had played in poor performance.

He said passengers expected and deserved better but he also realised they got frustrated when their journeys over weekends and bank holidays were affected by engineering works and line closures.

"We do all we can to minimise disruption caused by our planned work," he said.

"We carry out these huge schemes over Christmas and New Year as the railway is 50 per cent quieter than usual during the festive period."

He said Network Rail's engineers had significantly more time than usual to make uninterrupted progress on vital projects to help make rail services more reliable and more comfortable.

"It will be business as usual on the vast majority of the rail network over the holidays, but some routes will be heavily affected, and we ask customers on those routes to plan their journeys in advance," he said.

He revealed that a 25,000-strong workforce would deliver more than 330 projects over the festive period and York would directly benefit from them.

One scheme involved moving control of the signalling system from the Integrated Control Centre in York to a state-of-the-art Rail Operating Centre, which would create greater resilience when disruption occurred.

"York is a key hub on the East Coast Main Line and work taking place further south on the line between Fletton and Peterborough to renew the power supply to signals will increase reliability and improve passenger journey times for all of those travelling along the route," he said.

He claimed Network Rail was committed to putting the passenger first and reversing the decline in train punctuality experienced in recent years.

"The investment this Christmas is just a small part of a much bigger plan to do just that and to help improve the underlying reliability of the railway infrastructure – the bedrock on which our railway relies," he added.