FAULTS with an IT system are causing problems at a York medical surgery.

Elvington Medical Practice are unable to access patients' details due to a fault with their systems which has been ongoing since Thursday.

Louise Morris, operation support manager for the practice, said work was ongoing to fix the problem, but as of Friday morning, no timescale had been set for its resolution.

She said: "We are experiencing severe technical problems. It's been down since yesterday.

"BT are trying to work on it and we're in regular contact with them but at the moment we have no update as to when it will be fixed. We can't get into our clinical systems at all. At the moment we do have extremely limited access, but we are experiencing severed difficulties and can't get into patients' records."

Ms Morris said patients who have appointments and urgent medical cases can still be seen, but

She said: "We don't want to turn people away if they want to be seen by a doctor. We're still seeing patients for acute illnesses, chest or ear infections. We're still seeing people and we're not turning emergency patients away.

"Doctors can still see and talk to patients so we're still operating, but as you can appreciate, it's very difficult. We're all pulling together really well and our patients at the moment are still being seen, but we're very restricted in dispensing our medications because we can't access our clinical systems."

The problems come as patients who require repeat prescriptions are being urged to stock up on medicine ahead of the Christmas and New Year period, and Ms Morris said some prescriptions could be handwritten onsite.

She said: "Normally, prescriptions are generated through the clinical systems but the doctors are hand-writing some if someone needs emergency medication we can do that but it's very limited to our regular patients who have repeat medications they have requested for Christmas."

Updates will be added to the Elvington Medical Practice website - elvingtonmedicalpractice.co.uk - as and when they are available, and also placed on the practice's Facebook page.