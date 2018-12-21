CHILDREN from a York primary school raised more than £2,500 for charity.

Over the last year pupils at Carr Infant School have been raising money for children's cancer charity Candlelighters.

In addition to ‘wear pink’ days and bake sales, in October everyone at school took on the challenge to run 100 miles for charity.

Pupils took home sponsor forms and worked hard to find sponsors, with some children gaining sponsors of more than £100.

On the day every child and staff member ran 2 km to reach the goal of 100 miles.

Through their hard work and support Carr Infant School managed to raise a total of £2,612.55 for Candlelighters.

Recently Jennifer Aspinall from the charity visited the school in Acomb to receive the cheque and thank them for all they have done to support those who need it most over the course of the year.