SIXTY older York residents who live alone will spend Christmas Day together, enjoying food, music, gifts and good company.

Xmas Presence is being organised for the fourth year running by a team of volunteers led by York musician Big Ian Donaghy.

He said the team was returning to The Edge building at Wentworth College, which had been provided free of charge by the University of York with a full commercial kitchen.

"The Edge is the perfect venue," he said. "John Greenwood and his team at the university have been so generous – nothing is too much trouble. We transform it into a grotto of music, food and conversation.

"Xmas Presence has linked up a very special group of people friends,family and volunteers buzzing with activity since with offers of making, baking & decorating.

"Kate Lock has once again put together Jingle Brass – an ad hoc group brass band of players from all generations and bands to give the unmistakable warm welcome to light up faces as they come through the doors.

"Musical maestro Kieran White will also be joining us for a Christmas singalong.

"We capture the special feeling Christmas had as a child. We will be providing Christmas dinner and a light tea as well as special hampers filled with homemade gifts.

"York’s finest produce and wonderful items will be given out to the guests that would put Fortnum & Mason to shame."

He said the team worked closely with Age UK in York and the event was focused on the elderly living alone.

“We are aware that there are other groups who could benefit but we can’t be all things to all men," he said.

"If you go running after two rabbits you end up catching neither, so we have to stay focused on the older community."

He said there was a 'myth out there that the Xmas Presence team give up our Christmas…We don’t! We have got Christmas back-to show that it is better to give than to receive.'

He said he was thrilled when one of the head chefs at the university, Andrew Wood, threw his hat into the ring to mastermind the catering.

"All of the logistics have been co-ordinated by Charlotte Diaz who is amazing at the bits I am dreadful at. She is a phenomenal organiser and does all of this for nothing. She is invaluable."

He said the event was supported by Mastercard, Sainsbury's, Boyes, Parkinsons, Spar, Simon Baynes and Haxby Opticians.

He appealed for warm-hearted people of all ages to make cakes, biscuits, decorations and invitation cards, presents and cards, which could be dropped off at the Edge at Wentworth college between 10am and 3pm tomorrow, Saturday.

Ian also urged people to keep an eye on their neighbours, and perhaps knock on their door with a plate of food on Christmas Day.