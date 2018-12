YORK’S St Leonard’s Hospice is among dozens across Yorkshire, the North East, and northern Lincolnshire that have received a Christmas hamper to help with festive fundraising.

The hampers, from Northern Powergrid, are worth £100 and contain sweets, treats and traditional festive goodies.

St Leonard’s will use the hamper as part of the grand raffle at its Strictly St Leonard’s event in March. Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough also received one.