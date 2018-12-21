A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A64 this morning.

It happened near Stockton-on-the-Forest and involved two vehicles, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews used cutting equipment and small tools to free one woman from a vehicle, and she was taken to hospital by ambulance crews, the fire service added.

Following the crash, the A64 was closed in both directions until around 11am. It remains partially blocked due to recovery work.

The incident caused tailbacks in both directions.