I WELL remember the Glen Gardens of my childhood because I once fell into the ornamental pond which had a central statue spouting water.

That pond doesn’t exist any more; nor do other features that were once lovingly looked after. One of the bowling greens has been abandoned and the gardens are no longer maintained to the excellent standard they once were.

Local volunteers do a great job to keep the park functioning as best they can but local authority cutbacks have had a significant negative impact on a once magnificent park. It is a similar story elsewhere in the city.

If City of York Council cannot properly fund the upkeep of long-established local parks how do they expect citizens to have any confidence in their announcement to create and sustain new “pocket parks” (Pocket parks plan approved, December 17)?

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk, York