Geoffrey Searstone and Dr Scott Marmion (Letters, December 17) both comment on the implications of plans to grow our historic city with thousands more homes in the next 15 years - notably traffic congestion from current patterns of car use.

Rather than throwing out the Local Plan, we need to adopt one with strategies fit for 21st century challenges.

Should it be modelled on examples like Freiburg and Vauban, with new settlements with 30 per cent car ownership served by trams? Such a vision is currently absent from both York Central and Local Plan documents.

Geoffrey Searstone rightly points to the importance of flood resilience and emergency response capability. Last week I attended the launch of North Yorkshire’s ‘Ready for Anything’ network which (as reported in The Press) seeks volunteers in our area who are willing to be part of the response to local emergency plans – not just for floods but also power cuts, extreme weather, health alerts, perhaps even Brexit!

While it is good to have people who are willing to be snow/ flood wardens etc, I would urge all readers to be ‘Ready for Anything’ in their community by registering at www.emergencynorthyorks.gov.uk/readyforanything

Cllr Andy D’Agorne,

Green Party,

Broadway West,York