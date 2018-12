FIREFIGHTERS have tackled a fire involving a JCB in a Ryedale village this morning.

Crews were called to the fire at a farm in Slingsby, near Malton, at around 6.40am, where a JCB was alight.

They put out the fire using one hose reel.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews believed the cause to be an electrical fault.

"The fire originated in the engine department and caused 50 per cent fire damage."