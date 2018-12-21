TWO people were arrested and more than 50 vehicles were checked and drivers breath-tested for alcohol during a police roadside operation in York last night.
Police arrested one person for being over the drink drive limit and another person for failing a roadside drugs test after drugs were found in their vehicle, special constable Chris Hartley said on Twitter.
The roadside checks, which took place on Landing Lane, off Water End, were led by special constables.
