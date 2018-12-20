POLICE have 'named and shamed' another drink driver who has been banned from the roads.

Camila Ruddy, 31, was stopped by officers on the A658 near Knaresborough at just after 1am on Saturday, December 8, and blew over the legal limit on a breathalyser test.

Police said Ruddy blew 41 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35.

Ruddy, from Pannal near Harrogate, admitted drink driving at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, and was banned from driving for a year, and magistrates ordered her to pay £1,038 in costs, with £85 costs and a £103 victim surcharge.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said more than 70 drivers had been arrested since the campaign began on December 1, and more than 20 now have court dates set.