Review: Heather Findlay Trio, NCEM, York, December 19

CHRISTMAS usually arrives to a mash-up of Slade, Shaky and Mariah Carey but this was a far more beautiful Winter’s Tale.

In a world where bands often get in, get on and get off, on Wednesday we were given three hours of the many sides of Heather Findlay.

Odin Dragonfly, an anagram of Findlay/Gordon, showed what a stunning duo they are, featuring two voices that blend effortlessly. Angela’s flute playing was made for this beautiful venue. Care had been taken in every aspect of the show, even the playlist in between.

Prog means that you will always have black T-shirts who can clap in odd time signatures but Heather is so much more than that. This is a musical family with a rare quality: her trio has power, rhythm and dynamism, adding country and folk, to go with soulful vocals full of feeling, pain and joy.

There are singers filling stadiums who can’t lace Findlay’s boots, nor match her diverse catalogue. Throughout the night she played many roles, all beautifully.

Multi-instrumentalist Sarah Dean was like winter sunshine beaming on the harp, singing, harmonium, flute and any household object offered, while Martin Ledger played the best two-hour masterclass I have heard in 30 years of seeing him. Mark Knopfler would have grabbed his coat to leave early!

Heather surrounds herself with musicians who understand that the song is what matters most. I spent most of the show in this stunning venue with my eyes closed enjoying a unique soundscape of spellbinding arrangements. If this is prog...it has progressed.

Ian Donaghy