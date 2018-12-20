A MAN is in a critical condition after a crash on the A19 near York.

The Press reported yesterday a man was air-lifted to hospital after a crash between a black Lexus and lorry at Deighton, near the Happy Haddock fish and chip shop on at about 5pm on Wednesday.

In a statement the force said: “The driver of the Lexus, a 61-year-old man from the Selby area, was seriously injured and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.”

Firefighters had to cut the man out of the car following the crash just north of Deighton which completely blocked the road.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent four hazardous area response vehicles and two road ambulances and Yorkshire Air Ambulance spent about an hour at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the HGV was taken to York Hospital as a precaution, and was later discharged.

“The road was initially closed to allow emergency services to attend. It remained closed for major collision investigation team conduct a thorough investigation of the scene and reopened at 9.25pm.”

In addition to the ambulances and hazardous area response vehicles, Yorkshire Ambulance Service had a clinical supervisor and an urgent care supervisor at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Sergeant Hamish Halloway. Alternatively you can email Hamish.Halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk