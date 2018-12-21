CROWDS of revellers are expected in the city today, for the final Friday night before Christmas.

Traditionally, ‘mad Friday’ has seen increased crowds visit bars, pubs and clubs in and around city centres all over the UK, with police stretched more than ever to deal with rowdy drinkers.

In York, Inspector Andy Godfrey said today would be a slightly different challenge to most years, but the force was prepared.

He said: “In previous years there’s been a bigger gap between the ‘mad Friday’ and Christmas.

“In our experience and from speaking with different occupations, it would appear most people will be breaking up, so we’re expecting a busy day. We have extra resources in place. No-one is coming in from outside the force, but we have extra special constables and bolstering the team with volunteers and those who were due to work that day.”

In preparation for tonight, Insp Godfrey has approved use of dispersal orders throughout the city centre, which can be used at officers’ discretion to remove anyone acting drunk and disorderly - or who police believe could cause a problem through their behaviour - from the city centre for a period of up to 48 hours.

Insp Godfrey said: “There will be pre-emptive dispersal in place. We’re all up for people coming into town having a drink with friends and celebrating the end of the working year prior to Christmas as long as they behave themselves.

“Have fun, but don’t do it to the detriment of others and don’t cause antisocial behaviour. If you find people who whose behaviour is below what we deem acceptable, they will be dispersed out of the city and can go celebrate elsewhere. That’s not about spoiling fun, but keeping the city safe and a nice, pleasant place to be.”

The dispersal order is also expected to be in place on New Year’s Eve, but Insp Godfrey said the end of year celebrations were often less of a problem that ‘mad Friday’.

He said: “Historically, we haven’t had that many issues around that time of year. It has potential to be busy, and potential for incidents, so resources need to be in place to deal with that, and they will be.”

Follow proceedings on Twitter:

MEMBERS of North Yorkshire Police’s communications team will be sharing details of every incident reported to the force today.

From midday until 6am on Saturday, the force aims to give the public an insight in to the incidents they deal with on the last Friday before Christmas – which they call ‘Black Eye Friday’.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine said this was expected to be one of the busiest days of the year.

He said: “Sharing this information allows the public to understand the sheer number of incidents called in to us, the nature of the calls and how we prioritise and respond to them. We also hope that by being open and transparent, it reassures the public that we are here 24/7 to keep them safe, all year round.”

The force previously ran a similar ‘tweetathon’ on Friday, August 3, which included incidents such as tractor racing, burglary and sexual assault.

T/Assistant Chief Constable Irvine said no details would be shared which could put the public at risk or reveal personal information.

He said: “Those who call 999 while the tweetathon is ongoing can rest assured that no information which would identify them will be shared. We’ll simply be sharing the nature of the incident and our response to it. We hope the public will find the tweetathon interesting, eye opening and reassuring.”

Details of calls will be available on Twitter @NYorksPolice using #NYPSSF, and at facebook.com/NorthYorkshirePolice from midday on Friday to 6am on Saturday.