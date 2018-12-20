A GROUP of children visited a care home in York to perform a concert last week.

The class from Liliput Day Nursery visited Ebor Court on Monday to sing a collection of Christmas carols to residents and staff.

Susie Carman, lifestyle manager at Ebor Court, said the show represented a positive relationship between the generations.

She said: "It was such a lovely morning. Some of the children from the nursery came and sang carols, our residents also joined in."

One of the residents who enjoyed the show was Vida Haynes.

Susie said: "Vida is 105 and she absolutely loved being with the children and hearing them sing. Afterwards we had pictures taken and the children went around to all the residents wishing them a happy Christmas."

The event was supported by AmberMace Recruitment.