A NORTON man who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year has inspired his family and friends to get naked for a charity calendar.

Rob Mackie, 44, who has been undergoing treatment since his diagnosis in February, came up with the idea to raise money for the cancer charities he has received care from. “I have had so much support that I wanted to give something back. It was suggested I organise a naked calender and before I knew it I had more than 30 people who wanted to be involved,” he said.

A photo shoot with photographer Fiona Bielby was set up in July with friends and family posing for each month.

He said: “It was a great day, everyone was a bit nervous at first, but there was plenty of drink involved and we had a fantastic day. So many friends and family jumped at the opportunity to join in and raise funds for the charities that have, and will continue to look after and support people affected by cancer in the future.”

The group created Mackie’s Yorkshire Lads Get Naked For Cancer calendar and a female version in memory of jockey Laura Barry, who was a former apprentice to Malton trainer Richard Fahey. Laura died in July, aged 25, after suffering from a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Rob also organised a fundraising evening at Ryedale Community Leisure Centre, which raised more than £2,235.

The calendars are on sale at various outlets, including Royal Oak and Ashley Cooke’s carpets and Furniture, in Malton, Nesfield Piercy Butchers, and The Derwent Arms in Norton.

Rob said: “I can’t believe that a suggestion one weekend has turned into such an amazing project. It has been the perfect distraction to all the treatment.

“Thank you very much to everyone that has played a part in this fantastic project, something I am very, very proud of.”