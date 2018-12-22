A TAXI firm in York is offering a Christmas gift to York Hospital workers.

York Cars Taxis, based in Blossom Street, will provide free travel to and from York Hospital to hospital staff up to the value of £10 throughout Christmas Day.

Tony Loftus from the firm said: "The offer is open to doctors and nurses from midnight on Christmas Eve to midnight on Christmas Day, so long as they can show us their NHS pass and are going to or from the hospital.

"We were just sat talking and said people have to work Christmas Day, including ourselves, and to the best of our knowledge, no-one has done this in York before, so we wanted to do something for the NHS staff. I hope we find ourselves swamped."