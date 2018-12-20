SERVICES to help the homeless will be held around York this Christmas.

On Sunday, Kitchen For Everyone York (KEY), will be at the Spurriergate Centre between 8am and 10am, and Helping Other People In Need Group (HOPING), will be in Kings Square from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

On Christmas Eve, Carecent will be in St Saviourgate between 8.30am and 10.45am, while Street Cleaver & The Crescent will be at 8 The Crescent between noon and 4pm.

On Christmas Day, Carecent will be in St Saviourgate between noon and 2pm.

On Boxing Day, Carecent will be at St Saviourgate between 8.30am and 10.45am, and KEY will be at the Spurriergate Centre between 5pm and 7pm.