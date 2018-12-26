SCARBOROUGH Hospital is set to be “transformed” by a £40 million investment into its emergency care facilities.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recently announced it had been successful in its bid for the funding from the Government to create a Combined Emergency Assessment Unit on the site.

The trust’s Finance Director Andrew Bertram told a recent meeting of its Council of Governors that it would give the hospital state-of-art facilities and laid out how the money would be spent.

He said that £22m would be used to create the unit, which would see surgeons and the medical staff working together at the front door of the emergency unit.

“We know we can’t recruit accident and emergency doctors into Scarborough so actually bringing the medical and surgical teams to the front door to be part of a three-way medical team will deliver our acute medical model.”

Several million pounds would also be used to upgrade the hospital's power supply. "We have a major problem in Scarborough with the electrical infrastructure and the feed into the site,” he said. “It’s not very interesting and it’s not very sexy but we have to deal with it. It is absolutely getting to the point where we can’t plug anything else in and we have big aspirations to plug lots of new diagnostic tools in at Scarborough.”

He said the rest of the money would be used to clear a maintenance backlog at the hospital to bring the site “up to scratch”.

He added: “It’s about state-of-the-art, modern facilities that will transform the hospital. This will become an example for others to follow.”