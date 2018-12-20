ANOTHER shop in York city centre is closing down.

The Shoe Zone shop in High Ousegate has put up signs warning: 'Closing down for relocation.'

Staff were unable to say when it will shut and where it is relocating to, and referred The Press to the company's headquarters.

The newspaper has asked Shoe Zone why the shop is shutting, when it will close its doors and where the new store will be, and we will report its response when we receive it.