A SHOP in York city centre is closing down with the aim of moving out of town.

The Shoe Zone shop in High Ousegate has put up signs warning: 'Closing down for relocation.'

A spokeswoman said it was planning to move out of town but was not yet in a position to confirm the location.

"We are moving due to rent/rates being too high for the location," she said.

"The rough timing for the move will be Easter."