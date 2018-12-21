THE owners of a new bar in Acomb Green say they will open in weeks- with ambitions to be open for New Year's Eve.

Plans for The Crooked Tap were first announced in the summer and after a lengthy planning process, the bar has been given the go ahead.

Renovations are now underway at the empty unit which is being transformed into a contemporary bar serving a selection of high quality beer as well as gin, wines and spirits.

It will be the first bar for the North Yorkshire-based microbrewery, Crooked Brewing Ltd, which already supplies beer to pubs in York and Leeds including The Ackhorne, The Phoenix and Walmgate Ale House.

Steve Dawson, of Crooked Brewing Ltd, said they hoped to open by New Year's Eve depending when work was finished.

He said: "We are really excited and we're putting all the work in.

"We're a bit disappointed we can't get opened for Christmas but we're looking forward to getting going in the new year.We working hard and we're really excited."

The Crooked Tap will take over the empty shop that used to be Tate Appliances and A1 Motor Stores.

It will be a contemporary suburban bar with a capacity for in excess of 60 people. Dogs will be welcome.

“In short, our business is high quality beer, wine and spirits , a comfortable place to meet with friends and a real alternative to going into town,” Steve said.

The bar aims to sell its own beer and others from microbreweries to showcase local beer.

The Green currently has a restaurant, cafe, pub and restaurant, which have all voiced their support for the new bar.

In order to be granted permission to open, they have agreed outdoors seating to the front will be brought in by 9pm and have used high density insulation to deaden any noise, although they will only be playing background music.

The team, which also includes Andrew Evans, Mark Field-Gibson and Hudson Aschmann, have been delighted with the support given locally, with people regularly stopping to ask when they are opening.