OUR nation is in a serious mess. Brexit has been emblematic of the way the Government have lurched from one crisis to the next, without even a question as to what is in the best interest of the whole country.

At the same time, we seen them pushing ahead with Universal Credit, pushing people into new levels of poverty, and they have allowed our public services to go into meltdown with the levels of real terms cuts they have had to endure.

We are having to fight tooth and nail for core assets to remain and be used for public benefit, like the Post Office and Bootham Park Hospital – once public spaces belonging to the people.

At the same time, I have witnessed a heartless and harsh approach taken by City of York Council towards residents, forgetting the person in need; even causing harm.

It feels like things couldn’t get much worse, and this Tory/LibDem ideology has completely lost sight of what politics is about – reaching out to try and solve the very challenges people face.

As I battle every day, speaking up for residents and the city as a whole, as I take the challenge to Government on a daily basis in Parliament, I truly believe the despair we see is not a necessity, but a political choice.

It doesn’t have to be this way. It could be so much better.

As a city and nation, we need to set a new vision, to set out how to transform families and communities.

This is Labour’s mission for 2019. We have council elections next May – a chance for a new beginning for our city, and a General Election can’t come soon enough. Elections are a chance for a new beginning, a fresh agenda, and Labour have been working assiduously nationally and locally to bring life-changing reform to give us all fresh hope.

We will build the houses that local people need while coming down hard on rogue landlords.

We will work with business to bring stability and growth, and ensure our high streets have the support they need. We understand the need to invest in early intervention and health prevention. Instead of slashing vital budgets, we will invest in you. As Labour rightly said when last in Government, “we will be tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime” and address the serious challenges facing York today.

Our schools will see real change, as we believe education is not just about passing exams, but being prepared for all that we have to deal with in our lives ahead. And when it comes to mental health, I am personally making it my mission for 2019 to drive change and ensure everyone is getting the vital help they need. Brexit is clearly dominating everything, and I am completely focused on keeping us as close to the EU as possible but we cannot allow all the other issues to be forgotten.

Christmas brought a message of new hope to a world in crisis 2,000 years ago. Our nation and our city needs real hope at this time. As we pause to reflect over this season, let’s come together to usher in new hope in the New Year.