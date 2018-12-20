A WOMAN has been sexually assaulted on a flight of stairs at York railway station.

British Transport Police said the incident happened at about 12.30am on Sunday December 2 when the woman was making her way up the stairs from Platform 11.

A spokesperson said she was sexually assaulted by a man behind her and when she challenged him, his friend told her: “He was only messing about.”

The spokesperson said officers wanted to identify a man whose image was captured on CCTV, saying he might have information that could help their inquiries, adding:"They would also like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the incident.

"If you recognise this man, or witnessed the incident, please text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 358 of 02/12/18.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."