PLANS to create a holiday flat in Rowntree Park have been delayed.

City of York Council submitted proposals to develop the two floors above the Rowntree Park Reading Cafe - which have been empty since last summer - and create a three-bed holiday let to bring in money for the park.

Work was due to begin in the new year, but the council has not yet appointed a contractor to carry out the refurbishment.

The cafe was set to shut between January and March as part of the refit but it will now remain open.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council has agreed to develop the top two floors of Rowntree Park Lodge, which are currently un-used, to create a three-bed holiday let to generate income to support the park.

“We had hoped to start these works early in the early in the new year, but unfortunately we are still going through the procurement exercise to appoint the contractor. The Reading Cafe will remain open as normal until work is able to start on the lodge and cafe.”