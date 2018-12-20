DRIVERS with low emission cars who get 50 per cent off their parking permits will have to pay full price after the discount was scrapped.

From April, only people with ultra low emissions vehicles, which produce less than 75g per km of CO2, will qualify for money off their parking. But Green councillor Denise Craghill asked the local authority to look again at plans, saying they hit residents living in terraced streets and drivers with smaller cars.

At a City of York Council meeting she said: “This is about a transition. It’s encouraging people to do what they can, where they can.

“At the moment, people with smaller cars that put out less emissions get this incentive. What this policy is doing is taking that away. That has to have a negative impact on air quality in York.”

She added that residents living on terraced streets cannot charge ultra low emissions vehicles at home.

The meeting heard that 1,316 people who have discounted permits will be affected.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne said the move will also target people on lower salaries.

He said: “We’re taking away a discount which currently applies to a significant number of residents who have got small, economy vehicles that will not produce high levels of CO2. It will actually be the sort of car which people on low incomes are driving.”

But council officers said the move brings the council into line with Government changes and technology will evolve.

Graham Titchener from the council’s parking services said: “Those that are slightly more affluent and will seek to get electric or hybrid vehicles in order to reduce their emissions because they want to do better for the environment.”

Cllr Ann Reid said: “This policy of giving discounts to people who are trying to be greener has worked. Government regulations have changed so we’ve evolved this policy. We should support the decision that’s been made and move along with the government regulations.”

The decision to change the policy was upheld by majority vote.