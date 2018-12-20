THE council must help residents feel confident about making the move to buying electric cars, according to one councillor.

Cllr Stephen Fenton urged the local authority to commit to installing charging points at homes, car parks and businesses. Speaking at a council meeting, he said: “York along with many other towns and cities has air quality issues which give rise to poor health.

“We also want to help motorists feel more confident about making the switch to electric vehicles.”

He asked councillors to look at planning policies to provide more charging points and work with organisations to increase the number across the city.

Cllr Stuart Rawlings backed the plans, saying he felt York is “falling behind”. He added: “The charging points at Union Terrace car park just next door are out of use and have been out of use for the last few weeks. We need to consider how we use our infrastructure and how to ensure that electric driving is indeed an option.”

The plans were unanimously supported by councillors.